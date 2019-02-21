Home

Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
United Community Church
2301 Noralyn Mine Road
Bartow, FL
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
United Community Church
2301 Noralyn Mine Road
Bartow, FL
DAVID E. NICHOLS


DAVID E. NICHOLS Obituary
DAVID E.
NICHOLS, 53

BARTOW - David E. Nichols, age 53, joined his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in Lakeland, FL.
Born November 26, 1965 in Bartow, he was the son of the late Jimmie and Betty Nichols. David worked for the City of Lakeland.
He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Sherry Nichols and son, Jacob Nichols. He also leaves behind his siblings, Jimmie Dale Nichols, Patricia Sneed, Debra Nichols, Billy Nichols, Daniel Nichols, Jimbo Nichols, Kathy Sarinha and Mary 'Baby' Solis, along with many nieces, nephews and extended family.
The family will receive friends on Friday February 22, 2019 from 2pm to 3pm at United Community Church, 2301 Noralyn Mine Road in Bartow. Funeral Services will follow at 3pm at the church. Condolences to the family at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
