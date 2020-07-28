1/1
DAVID E. VOGT
DAVID E.
VOGT, Sr.

LAKELAND - David E. Vogt, Sr., 77, departed this earth on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Dave was born in Towanda, PA on March 26, 1943, to the late Edward and Frances Vogt. Dave served in the US Air Force and worked most of his professional life for U-Haul and Disney. Dave loved his family more than anything.
Amongst Dave's favorite activities were cruising, camping at Disney, dancing and just being at home. Dave greatly enjoyed his fur babies, hot dogs, causing mischief and laughing.
Davie is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Doreen Vogt; his devoted son, Ronnie (Lisa) Vogt, and David (Linnea) Vogt Jr.; his grandchildren Adrienne (Chris) Eggert, David (Erin) Vogt III, Tyler Vogt, Cory (Ciara) Vogt, Jared (Jordan) King, Brendon Vogt, and 7 adoring great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 PM at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel, 3350 Mall Hill Drive, Lakeland with funeral service to follow at 3:00 PM.
Dave and his wife had their own rescue for over 20 years, Vogt for Life and his love for animals can continue through the Renee Danenhower Animal Rescue. .In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to 27225 Miller Road, Dade City, FL, 33525.
Arrangements by Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens.


Published in The Ledger from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
