Central Florida Casket Store & Funeral Chapel
2090 East Edgewood Drive
Lakeland, FL 33803
(863) 669-1617
DAVID F. WILLIS


1949 - 2020
DAVID F. WILLIS Obituary
DAVID F.
WILLIS, 70

LAKELAND - David F. Willis passed away at his home on March 18, 2020.
Born in Lakeland, FL on July 24, 1949, he was the son of Forrest Willis and Virginia (Potts) Warren.
He served in the United States Navy in the Nuclear Submarine Service for 7 years. Upon leaving the Navy he returned to Lakeland to work at IMC Mining where he retired.
He was preceded in death by his father Forrest Willis, stepmother Martha Willis and his son Clay Willis.
David is survived by his mother Virginia Warren, his grandchildren Lennox and Madden Willis, his sisters Kathryn James and (Bill), Pam Mixon and (Jerry), his nephews Brett Willis, Trey Mixon, nieces Katie, Kelly and Libby Mixon and great-nephews Ryan and Jarrett Willis.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a late date.
Central Florida Casket Store and Funeral Chapel.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020
