David Finocchiaro
DAVID
FINOCCHIARO

LAKELAND - David Finocchiaro, 69, passed away July 31, 2020.
David was born in Canastota, NY on Aug. 11, 1950. He moved to Lakeland over 20 years ago from West Palm Beach. He retired from financing with Manheim, and enjoyed football, working out at the gym, playing golf and feeding others.
David is survived by his wife, Jackie Finocchiaro; children, James (Alie) Finocchiaro, Jessie (Dominic) Finocchiaro, Davey (Caroline) Finocchiaro and Jess (David) Bain; brother, Albert (Jo-anne) Finocchiaro; sister, Julie (Mark) Rapasadi; and 7 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael McGrath.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's memory to Good Shepherd Hospice or Lighthouse Ministries.


Published in The Ledger from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
