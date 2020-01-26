Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Lang
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David George Lang

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David George Lang Obituary
DAVID GEORGE LANG
Publix

LAKELAND - David George Lang, 81, died January 22, 2020.
David was born in Buffalo, NY on June 5, 1938 to Harry and Helen Lang. He moved to Lakeland in 1969. He was a printer at Fletcher Printing Company and Publix Super Markets Printing Services.
David is survived by his wife of 57 years, Janice (Niecie Fleming), daughter Gretchen (Michael) Blume; son Daniel (Kristina) Lang, and grandchildren, Christina, Brooke, Camryn, Preston and Annalise; siblings, Jean Utz and Helen Smith.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 211 Easton Drive, Lakeland, on Saturday, February 1 at 11 am. The family invites friends and family to join them after the service for light lunch. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Faith Lutheran Church or .
Published in Ledger from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -