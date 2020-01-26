|
DAVID GEORGE LANG
LAKELAND - David George Lang, 81, died January 22, 2020.
David was born in Buffalo, NY on June 5, 1938 to Harry and Helen Lang. He moved to Lakeland in 1969. He was a printer at Fletcher Printing Company and Publix Super Markets Printing Services.
David is survived by his wife of 57 years, Janice (Niecie Fleming), daughter Gretchen (Michael) Blume; son Daniel (Kristina) Lang, and grandchildren, Christina, Brooke, Camryn, Preston and Annalise; siblings, Jean Utz and Helen Smith.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 211 Easton Drive, Lakeland, on Saturday, February 1 at 11 am. The family invites friends and family to join them after the service for light lunch. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Faith Lutheran Church or .
Published in Ledger from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020