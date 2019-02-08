|
DAVID H.
HARDY, 86
LAKELAND - David H. Hardy, age 86, passed away on February 3, 2019 in Lakeland, FL.
He was born at home on May 14, 1932 in Pensacola, FL to his parents Thomas and Lessie Hardy. After he finished school he enlisted in the Army; after his service time was over he began a family. He eventually moved his family to Lakeland, FL and started his own business Hardy's Supply. The current Hardy's Ind. Inc. has been in operation for over 60 years.
He is survived by his children: Sharon Pierce, Betty (Brad) Harrell, Samuel Hardy; his siblings Ann Niedermeier-Wingate, Jean Mc-Cauley, Thomas (Janet) Hardy, Virginia Buckalew, Timothy (Linda) Hardy; 5 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
Funeral Service will be held on February 8, 2019 at 7 PM with the family viewing starting at 6 PM at Highland Park Nazarene, 4777 Lakeland Highlands Blvd, Lakeland, FL. Interment will be on Monday February 11 in Pensacola Florida
Published in Ledger from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019