|
|
DAVID 'WAYNE' HAMMACK - 84
LAKELAND - Mr. Wayne Hammack died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at his residence. He was 84.
Born in Saint Andrews, Florida on April 12, 1935, he moved to Lakeland in 1945.
Following graduation from Lakeland High School, he served in the United States Air Force serving in Korea. He worked with the City of Lakeland in the Meter Department for 34 years. He was a member of Kathleen Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his wife, Lydia; parents John and Grace Hammack; and brother, J. D. Hammack. He is survived by his sister, Mattie Grace Baxter (Dave) of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; one niece, Grace Ann Hammack, Palm Springs, California, and one nephew, John Hammack of Toms River, New Jersey.
Services will be on Thursday, December 26 at Lanier Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10-11 followed by the service. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery on Bartow Hwy immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Cornerstone Hospice would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019