Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home
645 West Central Ave
Winter Haven, FL 33880
(863) 293-2133
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home
645 West Central Ave
Winter Haven, FL 33880
View Map
Service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home
645 West Central Ave
Winter Haven, FL 33880
View Map
DAVID JACKSON
DAVID HAROLD JACKSON

DAVID HAROLD JACKSON


1944 - 2019
DAVID HAROLD JACKSON Obituary
DAVID HAROLD
JACKSON, 75

WINTER HAVEN - David Harold Jackson, 75, passed away on December 8, 2019 in Winter Haven, Florida. He was born on October 8, 1944 in Winter Haven, Florida to Willie L. Jackson and Virgie M. Vanzant.
David was a graduate of Winter Haven High School. Upon graduating in 1962 he enlisted in the Army. After serving, David worked the majority of his life in the citrus industry as a Millwright, working for Brown International for over 40 years. David was a member of the Winter Haven Masonic Lodge #186, Order of Eastern Star #74 and the Scottish Rite, Valley of Tampa.
David is preceded in death by his father Willie L. Jackson, mother Virgie M. Brown, stepfather Peanut Brown, stepbrother Ray Brown and stepsister Clara Mills. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sue Jackson, sons David Jr. (Wendy) and Ricky (Theresa), brother Larry Jackson and sisters Karen Sanchez, Janet Jackson and Beverley Harrison along with his 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home in Winter Haven from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with a service to begin at 11:00 am. Following the service at the funeral home will be a graveside service taking place at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
