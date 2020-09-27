DAVID HENRY FORGUES, 70
WINTER HAVEN - David Henry Forgues, age 70 years young and longtime resident of Winter Haven FL, went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 20, 2020. He passed peacefully from cardiac arrest due to complications of acute Leukemia. David was born in Newton, New Jersey and is predeceased by his parents Andre Bernard Forgues and Mary Louise (Nolli) Forgues.
David is survived by his wife Constance Elizabeth Forgues who was the love of his life. Connie and David shared a beautiful love and friendship that shined brightly, and their love for each other resonated in all those with whom they came in contact.
David is also survived by his three sons, Jason Forgues (Mirella), Juston Forgues and Jeremy Forgues; three stepsons, Charles Lindberg (Jean), Jeffrey Lindberg (Alisha) and Matthew Lindberg; his sister Julie Case (Paul); and his bother Michael Forgues (Peggy).
He was blessed with the love of three grandchildren, 12 step grandchildren, one great granddaughter, and one step great granddaughter.
David is a 23 year veteran of the Winter Haven Police Department, having retired as Police Sergeant in 2006, and during his career he also served as Motor Sergeant, Canine Officer, Detective and Patrolman. He was a well respected member of this community, and is loved by so many friends and family around the country. David was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and he loved listening to and playing music, but most especially good ole rock and roll.
David was a member of the Winter Haven Moose Lodge, where he served a term as Junior Governor and most recently Treasurer. In 2019, he was voted Moose Member of the Year.
A celebration of David's life will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, October 11, 2020, by the lake at the Winter Haven Moose Lodge located at 2305 Havendale Blvd in Winter Haven. All those who knew David and/or his family are welcome to join in our love and celebration. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Mission of Winter Haven, 180 E. Central Ave, Winter Haven, FL. ( themissionwh.org
).