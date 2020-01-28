|
DAVID IANER
PETERSON
WINTER HAVEN - David Ianer Peterson, age 78, peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, January 24, 2020. David was born on March 10, 1941, in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota to Lloyd and Helen (Solberg) Peterson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Doris Roberts Peterson; sons Randall (Melissa) and Matthew (Mollie); grandchildren Berkeley, Michaela, Daniel, Joshua, and Jack; sister Constance Beese (Bob); and many other beloved family members. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
David graduated from Winter Haven High School in 1959, served in the United States Air Force, married the love of his life Doris, and went on to be a successful small business owner.
Some of his precious memories included spending time with his beloved wife, supporting his son Randy during Randy's high school marching band days, coaching his youngest son Matthew on the AAU Winter Haven Wildcats baseball team which David founded, playing rounds of golf at Lake Bess, and watching his grandchildren play sports.
