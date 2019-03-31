|
DAVID J.
GAGNON
LAKELAND - David J. Gagnon passed away on March 21, 2019, at his home in Lakeland.
David was born on August 23, 1961, in Wilmington, DE, to Donald & Irene Gagnon. He moved to Lakeland with his family in 1976. He graduated from L.H.S. and then went to a/c school and received his license for all types of air conditioning repair.
He loved his family, helping others, swimming & fishing and his dog Sarah.
He was preceded in death by his father in 2003 and his sister & brother-in-law Donna Carroll & William. He is survived by his mother Irene Gagnon, sister Amy Owen, Kathy (Rick) Pierce, Lois (Rick dec.) Wilson, Miatta (Dale) McCormick and a brother Michael (Debbie) Gagnon and many cousins.
Funeral service will be held Sat. April 6 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Lakeland, FL.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019