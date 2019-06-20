|
DAVID J.
PATACH, 59
TAMPA - David J. Patach, 59, of Tampa, passed away June 14, 2019, after fighting Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), the neurodegenerative disease commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, for two years. The youngest son of Donald and Jeanette Patach, he is preceded in death by his mother Jeanette, brother Thomas Patach, and sister Katherine Hart. David is survived by his wife Luisa Lucrecia Patach; his father Donald; his maternal children, daughters Rebeccah L. Adams (and husband) and Courtney D. Diaz (and husband), and son David J. Patach II; sons Nestor L. Perez (and wife) and Luis N. Perez (and wife). He is also survived by his 8 grandchildren: Alexandrea, Abrianna, Alyssa, Channelle, Kimberly, Kevin, Victoria, and Haelgn. Family and friends may contact the maternal children David, Courtney, and/ or Rebeccah, for David's celebration of life arrangements in the coming weeks. The family asks that you consider donations to the ALS Association in place of flowers. If you would like to make a donation in honor of David J. Patach, please visit: http://www.alsa.org/donate/giving/gifts-in-tribute.html
Published in Ledger from June 20 to June 21, 2019