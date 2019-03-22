|
DAVID JEFFERYS WILLIAMS
LAKELAND - David Jefferys Williams passed away on March 19, 2019 in Lakeland, FL. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, a dedicated attorney, and a loyal Gator.
He was born in West Palm Beach, FL to Robert Gregory Williams and Mary Ann Jefferys Williams on October 30, 1932. Growing up, he enjoyed spending half the year in Barre, MA where his family owned the general store. He was a graduate of Lake Worth High School and a U.S. Army Veteran.
David graduated from Rollins College in 1958 where he met and married his wife, Frances. He went on to study at the University of Florida College of Law and in 1960, upon his graduation, they moved to Lakeland where he practiced law for over 50 years.
In Lakeland, he enjoyed auditing courses at Florida Southern College and was a long-term supporter of the Polk Museum of Art where he served on the Board of Trustees and the Board of Governors. He also served on the Board for the Central Florida Speech and Hearing Center.
David loved spending time with his family traveling, boating, and fishing. He was an avid Gator fan and a 50-year Gator Booster.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Frances Swicegood Williams; son, David Marshall Williams; daughter, Laura Williams Fogleman (Greg); and grandchildren, Amelia Frances, Caroline Elizabeth, and Andrew William Storer.
A service will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Lakeland on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 3PM.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019