DAVID L. "DAVE" CURRY
DAVID L. 'DAVE' CURRY, 81

LAKELAND - Mr. Dave Curry went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Shand's Hospital in Gainesville, FL. He was born in Kite, GA and was raised in Macon, GA where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Edris Jones in 1958. Dave graduated from Auburn University with a degree in Industrial Engineering and was an avid supporter of all things Auburn ever since, WAR EAGLE!
Dave moved his family to Lakeland in 1969 and shortly thereafter started his own company, Curry Controls, and built it into a National respected controls engineering firm. While diligently building the company he always had time to coach his son's little league teams and volunteer in the community.
Dave was a member of the YMCA board for many years as well as serving on the City Utilities Board. He was currently a trustee of Lakes Church where he served on the Finance Committee, and was past Chairman of the Building Committee.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Doris Curry and sister, Jan Ellington. He is survived by his wife, Edris; sons David 'Rooster' (Susan) Curry, Danny (Alex) Curry; sister Robin Nelson; grandchildren, Jessica (Bevan) Adams, Amanda (Nick) Folkes, Fisher Curry and Cooper Curry; great grandchildren, Charlotte and Henry Adams.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 20th 9:00 - 11:00 am with services to begin at 11:00, at Lakes Church, 1010 E. Memorial Blvd., Lakeland, FL. Interment will be private at Serenity Gardens. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to, The First Tee of Lakeland, 1740 George Jenkins Blvd., Lakeland, FL 33815 or Florida Baptist Children's Home + One More Child, 1015 Sikes Blvd., Lakeland, FL 33815.


Published in The Ledger from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
