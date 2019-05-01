DAVID L.

DUCAR, 68



LAKELAND - David L. Ducar, age 68, passed away April 29, 2019 at home from heart failure.

David was born in Bristol, Virginia on December 7, 1950 to John D. Ducar and Garnett Edens Ducar.

The Ducar family moved to Lakeland in 1952 where David remained as a lifetime Polk County resident. He graduated from Lakeland High School in 1968. He served in the United States Army from 1969-1971. He married Janie Hemphill from Ardmore, Alabama in 1971. They have two sons and three grandsons. He retired from the Lakeland McIntosh Power Plant in 2013.

David was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Janie of 47 years, two sons, Brian Ducar of Cedar Bluff, AL, Jason (Tracy) Ducar of Lakeland, FL and three grandsons. One sister, Sheryl (Ron) Baxley, Lakeland, two brothers, Ed Ducar, Lakeland, Terry Ducar, Sebring, FL and many nieces and nephews.

David loved his church, his family, gardening and fishing.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm in the Tribute Center at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801 with services following in the Chapel at 1:30 pm.

Interment will be at Oak Hill Burial Park.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com Published in Ledger from May 1 to May 2, 2019