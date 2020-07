DAVID L.LESTERLAKELAND - Mr. Lester, also of Holmes Beach, passed away on June 19, 2020.A heart of gold, kindness, and was easily liked. He loved animals-his cat Arial, and all pets. A Master Degree in Environmental Engineering, worked at NASA during Apollo 11, SW Fl. Water Management & Governor Appointee Hillsborough River Basin Board, Honeywell Corp. Facility Manager, and Fl. Citrus Agriculture Consultant.Played golf in U.S. Amateur, and World Amateur 1983. Marathon runner, & enjoyed boating as U.S. Coast Guard Sea Captain.Community service: Zoning Land Use Variance Board for Lake-land, Planning Committee & Charter Re-view Committee for Holmes Beach.Survived by wife of 35 years, Angela Lester of Lakeland & Holmes Beach, 3 daughters Elizabeth Dumville, Lynda Giles, Susan Wannamacher, 2 step-sons Brian & Chris DeMott, 13 grands, 2 great grands.Due to Covid-19, and his wishes, a private service to be held at sea.Donations made to Parkinsonfoundation.org. Gentry Morrison Crematory-Lakeland