DAVID L.
MERRIAM, 77
LAKELAND - David L. Merriam passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Jean, children, Lisa Regan, Alex Merriam (Jazmin); grandchildren, Connor and Carley.
Services will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10 am at Florida National cemetery, 6502SW 102nd Ave, Bushnell, FL, 33513.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the or Alzheimer's org.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019