The Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID MERRIAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID L. MERRIAM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID L. MERRIAM Obituary
DAVID L.
MERRIAM, 77

LAKELAND - David L. Merriam passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Jean, children, Lisa Regan, Alex Merriam (Jazmin); grandchildren, Connor and Carley.
Services will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10 am at Florida National cemetery, 6502SW 102nd Ave, Bushnell, FL, 33513.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the or Alzheimer's org.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heath Funeral Chapel
Download Now