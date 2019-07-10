Home

More Obituaries for David Unangst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David L. Unangst

David L. Unangst Obituary
DAVID L.
UNANGST

LAKELAND - David L. Unangst of Lakeland FL passed away 4 July, 2019. He was the son of the late George and Anna Unangst of Fullerton PA.
Survived by brother George, children Dav-id, Donald and Brenda, 5 grandchildren.
He worked over 35 yrs with telephone company now known as Verizon. He was an avid motorcyclist. He was a community services volunteer in Florida; CERT team and Lakeland Citizen Police Academy.
Donations in lieu of flowers, donations to Lakeland American Legion Post 4, 1375 Ariana Ave. Lakeland, FL 33803.
Published in Ledger from July 10 to July 11, 2019
