DAVID LEESINNETT, 75WINTER HAVEN - David Lee Sinnett passed away February 27, 2020 at age 75.David was born in Spencer, WV, later moving with his family to St Petersburg, FL. He graduated from The Florida State University with a degree in Business Administration and as a commissioned officer in the US Army, discharging honorably after 6 years of service. David worked as a salesman and sales manager for Wilson Sporting Goods /Walter Hagen in the SE pro-golf division for more than 15 years before beginning his final career as a commercial real-estate agent for a local company before forming his own. He was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, friend, and coworker. His favorite pastimes included salt water fishing, golfing, assisting with his daughters' softball teams, cooking, celebrating with family and friends, and spending time with his granddaughter.David is predeceased by his son Brooks Sinnett. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Jean Sinnett, sister Joanna (CO Ritch), daughters Monica, Stephanie, and Patty (Dan Cyphert), and his granddaughter Samantha Cyphert.A virtual memorial service will be held on June 6, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Coastal Conservation Association of Florida.