DAVID LEE WORD
1940 - 2020
DAVID LEE WORD, Sr., 80

LAKELAND - David Lee Word, Sr., 80, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Lakeland Regional Health. David was born May 4, 1940, in Shawmut, Alabama, to Early and Ruby Word and has been a lifelong resident of Lakeland. David was a Veteran of the United States Navy and was retired from construction.
He is survived by his wife, Vivian Word; sons, Lou Word and wife Shelly, Johnny Word and wife Cindy and David L. Word, Jr. and wife Cherilyn; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: Lakelandfuneralhome. com.


Published in The Ledger from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
