DAVID LEROY
MILLER
LAKELAND - David Leroy Miller passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was born to Hiram Archie Miller and Margie June Sapp Miller on October 9, 1943 in Lakeland, FL where he resided until enlisting in the military. He was a lover of all things farming, and most of his childhood was spent working on a dairy farm. He attended Lakeland High School. As a Cub Scout and RA Leader, David dedicated himself to serving others. David joined the Army in August of 1961, where he was primarily stationed in Germany, and left honorably in August of 1965. After returning home from the military, he married Robbie Darlene Hopkins, his wife of 54 years, on April 8, 1966. For most of his life, David was employed in the paint industry. His expertise ranged from painting and restoring antique and collectible cars to doing industrial coatings for large companies such as GE, Disney, and NASA. He enjoyed cooking and gardening. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
In Germany, he is survived by his son Dennis P. Dinges and five grandchildren. David and Robbie had two children together, Richard David Miller (Susan) and Tiffani Robyn Gozdur (Jeff). They have four grandchildren, Jeremy, Mikayla, Madyson, and Paige, and one great grandchild, Lucas.
David is also survived by his three brothers, Steve, Eugene and Allen Miller; his sister, June Kessler; his mother, Margie Miller; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19, a private burial will be held at Socrum Cemetery. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020