David Lloyd McSween
1934 - 2020
DAVID L.
MCSWEEN

LAKELAND - David Lloyd McSween, 85, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, August 28, 2020. Born on November 11, 1934 in Newport, Tennessee to Elizabeth Montgomery and James Carty McSween.
He was a graduate of the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration and an avid Vol football fan.
He was employed by Florida Tile Industries for 30 years and retired in 2000 as Assistant Treasurer.
At the University of Tennessee, he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha, and was involved in numerous campus activities.
He loved playing golf and singing with choral groups, Bach Festival Choruses, Lakeland Choral Society and church choirs and was a long time member of First United Methodist Church in Lakeland. He also enjoyed many years of membership in the downtown Lakeland Kiwanis Club.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Homer, daughter, Elizabeth M. Harrison (Jim), granddaughter Katherine H. Forsman (Owen), grandson James Perry Harrison, IV (Jay), brother, James Carty McSween, Jr., and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sister, Elizabeth M. Welch and twin brother, William N. McSween.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 72 Lake Morton Dr., Lakeland, FL 33801 or Good Shepherd Hospice, 3470 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland, FL 33805.

Published in The Ledger from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
