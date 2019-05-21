Home

DAVID M. BASS

DAVID M. BASS Obituary
DAVID M.
BASS, 61

LAKELAND - David M. Bass, age 61, of Lakeland, Florida, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019.
Known for his sense of humor and exuberant personality, David will be greatly missed. In his early career, David operated a dance studio in Lakeland and earned a stellar reputation as a dancer and instructor. Later in life, he enjoyed a successful career in real estate buying and development.
David is survived by his two brothers, Wayne (Wendy) Bass, Keith (Monica) Bass, one nephew, eight nieces and numerous great nephews and great nieces.
He is preceded in death by his father, Dellis M. Bass, mother, Betty R. Stevens and sister, Joy Childs.
Visitation Tuesday, May 21, 6-7 pm with a 7 pm service at Lanier Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from May 21 to May 22, 2019
