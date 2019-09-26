|
DAVID 'HUNTER' MADDOX
THOMAS, 20
LAKELAND - David Hunter Maddox Thomas, 20, passed away, September 19, 2019. Hunter was born in Lakeland, FL May 10, 1999 to Dorothea Thomas. He remained a lifelong resident of the area. He graduated from Kathleen High School. Following graduation, he proceeded to attend Universal Technical Institute where he graduated as a diesel mechanic. From there he proceeded to work in the automobile industry until he acquired an apprentice diesel mechanic position with Nextran Truck Center. He loved it! He was following his dreams and doing what he loved, getting his hands greasy and working on trucks, most of all his own truck. He loved fishing, being outdoors, boats, trucks, eating Taco Bell at any given time, and spending time with friends, family and his girlfriend Lauren Kaiser.
Hunter is survived by his Mama, Dorothea Thomas; grandparents Rodney and Jeanette Thomas aka Papaw and Ma, and David and Annie Maddox aka Fishing Pops and Annie; along with tons of aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by all of his great-grand parents to which I know greeted him in heaven with open arms and plenty of love.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 10 - 11 a.m. at Kathleen Baptist Church immediately followed by the service at 11a.m.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019