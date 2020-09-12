1/
DAVID MELVIN JOINER
DAVID MELVIN JOINER, 64

AUBURNDALE - Mr. David M. Joiner, age 64, a resident of Auburndale, passed away September 3, 2020, in Lakeland.
Mr. Joiner was born January 15, 1964, in Winter Haven. He was of the Christian faith. He worked for Publix Warehouse and Florida Distillery as a lift truck driver. He also raised game birds for the Fish and Wildlife program. He also enjoyed time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother Jessie Joiner, brother Larry Edwards, and a great great niece Josie Grace.
David is survived by his daughter Casey Dorminy (Jimmy), granddaughters Alexis and Cayli, grandsons Zackary, Little Jimmy, Dylan, great grandson Cason, dad Melvin Joiner (Dandee), 3 sisters: Carole Smiley, Rhonda Brown (Michael), Charlotte Tomlinson (Lewis), brother Kenny Edwards (Susan), paternal uncle Louella Smith (Carl), paternal uncle Jerry Joiner (Carolyn), maternal aunts, Delores Roberts, Janice Outlaw, Joyce Cargo, Kathy Burns (Marc), nieces Wendy, Brandi, Hilleri, great nieces Jessica, Brittany, Ciara, Dallas, Phoenix, great great niece, Emmalee Grace, nephews, Bobby, Dennis, Dalton, great nephews Ryan, Wyatt, Hunter, Jackson, great great Gaige, Weston, Jackson, 28 cousins.
Family will be notified of date and time of graveside service. It will be at Auburndale Memorial Park.

Published in The Ledger from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
