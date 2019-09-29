Home

DAVID MICHAELS

DAVID MICHAELS Obituary
DAVID
MICHAELS, 81

LAKELAND - David Michaels, 81, passed away Sept. 24, 2019.
Mr. Michaels was born in Kenosha, WI on July 22, 1938. He served in the U.S. Marines, and later retired as an Advertising Sales Manager. He was an avid golfer, having played on over 29 courses.
Mr. Michaels was preceded in death by his parents; his step son, Raymond Krahn; and brothers, Francis, Mark and Robert Wojcehowicz. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Nancy Michaels; children, Joseph (Correen) Michaels and David (Dorreen) Michaels; step children, Jerry (Lisa) Krahn, John (Tracy) Gosnell and Jackie (Troy) Rolfson; brother, James (Laura) Wojcehowicz; sister, Martha (John) Kreuser; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be conducted Sat. Oct. 12th at 11 am at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
