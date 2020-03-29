|
DAVID PHILIP
RISENER, 59
LAKELAND - David Philip Risener passed away from untreatable cancer at Good Shepherd Hospice March 23, 2020.
Born in Naples, Florida November 14, 1960, he moved to Lakeland at age 2. He graduated from Lakeland High School and owned and operated Papa John Risener's Seamless Gutters for over 20 years. He loved fishing, NASCAR and tennis.
David is survived by his parents Carma and Danny Risener, his son Jake (Heidi), granddaughter Penelope, sister Carla Risener Bresnahan, brother John Risener, nephew Patrick Bresnahan, nieces Carma Bresnahan and Katie Bresnahan.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to United Way of Central Florida.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020