Lakeland Funeral Home Crematory
2125 S. Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 686-2125
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
DAVID RANDALL PURVIS


1952 - 2019
DAVID RANDALL PURVIS Obituary
DAVID RANDALL
PURVIS, 66

LAKELAND - David Randall Purvis, 66, of Bartow, passed away on August 4, 2019. He was born in Lakeland, FL on November 21, 1952 to the late James Randall Purvis and Dora Loretta Kaiser.
David grew up in Highlands City, was a proud Alabama fan, 'Roll Tide!'
David is survived by his wife, Charlotte Purvis; children David Randall (Kathi) Purvis, Jr., Matthew Warren (Heather) Purvis, Amber Nichole Purvis; step-daughter, Crystal Marie Fiedler; siblings, John Winifred (Ann) Purvis of Lakeland, Emmett E. (Debi) Purvis of Bartow, J. Darrell P. Purvis of Lakeland, Charles P. (Janeane) Purvis of Lakeland, Vivian A. Griffin of Lakeland, Deborah Burke of Lakeland.
David is preceded in death by his brother George (Red) Purvis, and son Justin Derek Purvis.
Services will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Lakeland Funeral Home. Family will receive friends from 2:30 - 3:00 PM. Service will begin at 3:00 PM, followed by a graveside service at Wildwood Cemetery in Bartow.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
