DAVID RAY

GORNOSKI, 72



WINTER HAVEN - David Ray Gornoski, age 72, of Winter Haven, FL, passed away on 8/5/2020 at Winter Haven Hospital.

David was born on 11/4/1947 in Kansas City, MO. David joined the Army at 18 and was a veteran of Vietnam. After Vietnam, David became a farmer and continued to serve his country. David was an avid fisherman and musician. He also loved his animals especially his golden retrievers.

David is preceded in death by his sister Caroline Gornoski.

David is survived by his sister Joanne Wiggins; his brothers Steven (Deb) Gornoski and Paul (Nancy) Gornoski and many nieces & nephews.

Interment will be held at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store