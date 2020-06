Or Copy this URL to Share

DAVID

RICHARDSON

4/11/59 - 6/6/20



PLANT CITY - David Richardson passed on 6/6/20. Svc. Fri. 11am St. Luke Independent Church, 812 E Laura St. Burial Grdn. of Peace. Winslow Honors F.C.



