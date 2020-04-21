|
DAVID SCOTT
RENDER, 75
FORT MEADE - After a valiant fight against cancer, Dave passed with family on April 15th, 2020, reunited with his love, Audrey in Heaven, at age 75.
He was born August 25, 1944, in Mt. Vernon, IL. He was a heavy machine operator and Campground Host. He enjoyed playing saxophone in a Polka Band. He and Audrey traveled by RV for several years as he worked, enjoying many adventures.
He is predeceased by his parents, Vernie and Italene Render and infant daughter, Donna, also, two brothers, Joe Render and Bill Render. He is survived by one brother Chuck (Delores) Render, Tennessee, his four daughters, Martha Woodward, Beverly (Tom) Rozell, Julie (Bob) Kelley, and Denise Render, all of Illinois, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren, 5 stepchildren and passel of grands and greats, all of Florida.
In celebration of his life, there will be a 'Drive By' Greeting/Remembrance at Oakview Lakes Mobile Home Park Clubhouse in Ft. Meade, Sunday, April 26th from 11 till noon to share love and memories safely with the family.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020