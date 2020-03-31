|
DAVID 'WAYNE' SHOUPPE, Sr.
LAKELAND - David 'Wayne' Shouppe, Sr., age 67, passed away March 28, 2020 at Lakeland Hospice House.
Wayne was born in Bartow, Florida on January 19, 1953, to James C. & Laura (Moore) Shouppe, Sr. Wayne moved to Lakeland, from Mississippi 10 years ago. He was the owner of D. Wayne Shouppe Construction. He was a member of Sons of the American Legion Squadron #72 in Mulberry of the Assembly of God faith.
He is preceded in death by his parents James C. & Laura Shouppe, Sr., and brother Sparky Shouppe. He is survived by his wife: Glenda Shouppe, son: David (Angie) Shouppe, Jr., daughter: Leslie Shouppe, grandchildren: D.W. & Amanda, also survived by an uncle Bob Moore and several cousins.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 11:30 A.M. at Willow Oak Cemetery in Mulberry, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be made to the .
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020