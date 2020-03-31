Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
For more information about
DAVID SHOUPPE
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
11:30 AM
Willow Oak Cemetery
Mulberry, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID SHOUPPE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID "WAYNE" SHOUPPE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID "WAYNE" SHOUPPE Obituary
DAVID 'WAYNE' SHOUPPE, Sr.

LAKELAND - David 'Wayne' Shouppe, Sr., age 67, passed away March 28, 2020 at Lakeland Hospice House.
Wayne was born in Bartow, Florida on January 19, 1953, to James C. & Laura (Moore) Shouppe, Sr. Wayne moved to Lakeland, from Mississippi 10 years ago. He was the owner of D. Wayne Shouppe Construction. He was a member of Sons of the American Legion Squadron #72 in Mulberry of the Assembly of God faith.
He is preceded in death by his parents James C. & Laura Shouppe, Sr., and brother Sparky Shouppe. He is survived by his wife: Glenda Shouppe, son: David (Angie) Shouppe, Jr., daughter: Leslie Shouppe, grandchildren: D.W. & Amanda, also survived by an uncle Bob Moore and several cousins.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 11:30 A.M. at Willow Oak Cemetery in Mulberry, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be made to the .
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -