DAVID 'DAVE' VERNON
MILLS, 55
LAKELAND - David 'Dave' Vernon Mills, age 55, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Dave was born on January 26, 1964 in Omaha, Nebraska to Patricia and Blair Mills.
He moved to Clearwater in 1973, before coming to Lakeland in 1987. He graduated from Daytona Beach Community College and Brooks Institute in California. He was a photographer for the Ledger for 16 years. He was currently working as a photographer for Glossy Finish. His hobbies included cycling, enjoying nature and NASCAR; he was a huge fan of Mark Martin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother John Mills. He is survived by his siblings Bruce (Laura) Mills of Marietta, GA, Brian (Peggy) Mills of Glen Allen, VA, and Denise (Tim) Luft of Little Rock, AR, 5 nieces and 5 nephews. He is also survived by many friends, who were like family, three of whom are Jack Lalonde, Amy Taborsky, and Rhonda Gentle.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4, at 11am at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home Serenity Gardens Chapel, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. Lakeland, FL 33810.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020