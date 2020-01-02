Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - North Lakeland
3350 Mall Hill Drive
Lakeland, FL 33810
(863) 858-4474
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - North Lakeland
3350 Mall Hill Drive
Lakeland, FL 33810
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID MILLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID VERNON "DAVE" MILLS


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID VERNON "DAVE" MILLS Obituary
DAVID 'DAVE' VERNON
MILLS, 55

LAKELAND - David 'Dave' Vernon Mills, age 55, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Dave was born on January 26, 1964 in Omaha, Nebraska to Patricia and Blair Mills.
He moved to Clearwater in 1973, before coming to Lakeland in 1987. He graduated from Daytona Beach Community College and Brooks Institute in California. He was a photographer for the Ledger for 16 years. He was currently working as a photographer for Glossy Finish. His hobbies included cycling, enjoying nature and NASCAR; he was a huge fan of Mark Martin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother John Mills. He is survived by his siblings Bruce (Laura) Mills of Marietta, GA, Brian (Peggy) Mills of Glen Allen, VA, and Denise (Tim) Luft of Little Rock, AR, 5 nieces and 5 nephews. He is also survived by many friends, who were like family, three of whom are Jack Lalonde, Amy Taborsky, and Rhonda Gentle.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4, at 11am at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home Serenity Gardens Chapel, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. Lakeland, FL 33810.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -