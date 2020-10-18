1/1
DAVID WALTER LAWLESS
DAVID WALTER
LAWLESS, 74

WINTER HAVEN - David Walter Lawless, 74, signed off on October 10, 2020. He lived a well-lived life, and had the stories to prove it. He was a Florida native, he grew up in Lake Alfred, before moving to Winter Haven. He attended Lake Alfred Jr. High and WHHS class of 65.
He was a jack of many trades and had a variety of careers. His favorites were when he worked at Cypress Shooters and Cypress Gardens photography department.
He was an avid gun enthusiast, history buff, especially the Civil War, and collector of strange and unusual oddities. He enjoyed hunting, skeet shooting, looking for arrowheads, reloading bullets, exploring old cemeteries, playing darts, raising ducklings, watching Gunsmoke, and being politically incorrect. He was a lifetime member of the Imperial Gun Club. He was also a Kentucky Colonel.
David never met a stranger. He always had an interesting story, and liked to make people laugh. He was truly unique, one of a kind.
He is survived by his daughter, Samantha Reed (Ryan).
No public funeral services will be held, as he was not one for mournful events. The family will bury his ashes, at a later date, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake Alfred, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you raise a glass, or fire a gun and celebrate the very interesting life of David Lawless. Bon Voyage.

Published in The Ledger from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
