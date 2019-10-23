|
DAVID WOODFORD AVERITT, 74
LAKELAND - David Woodford Averitt, 74, passed away on October 20, 2019, in Lakeland, FL. He spent his last days surrounded by family and friends. He was an active member of Plant City Community Church of the Nazarene and loved his Lord, his family and his church.
He was born September 28, 1945, in Louisville, Kentucky, to the late Rev. Dr. James William Averitt and Shirley Iown Averitt. David graduated from Seneca High School in 1963. He graduated with his Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry at the University of Kentucky and earned his Master's Degree from Wake Forest University. He worked for IMC (Mosaic) for 38 years as a Senior Chemist.
David met his wife, Bonnie Leigh Averitt (Goggin), through mutual friends and they were married on January 2, 1992.
David blessed many throughout his life with his gift of music and had a beautiful baritone voice. He grew up in the church and sang with his family in his youth. As an adult, he was the music minister in various churches across Kentucky and Florida.
David was also a wonderful cook and many that knew him counted themselves as fortunate to receive one of his made from scratch red velvet cakes or a batch of his homemade yeast rolls. He was well known for always serving 'real' mashed potatoes during a meal with family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and twin brother, William Lee Averitt.
David is survived by his wife, Bonnie, children, Michael David Averitt (Danielle), Dawn Michelle Murdock (Matthew), John Michael Bowman (Davette), Lucinda Leigh Walker (Chip), grandchildren, Paul Nixon (Kayla), Tyler Nixon (Chelcey), Leigha Murdock, Meagan Bowman, Michaella Walker, Timothy Murdock, Destiny Walker, great-grandchildren, Audrey and Jacob Nixon, brothers, Robert Allan Averitt (Carolyn), James Flanders Averitt (Sharon) and sister, Shirley Ann Averitt, nieces, nephews, cousins, and special family friends Angela, John and Isaac Carlile.
Services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Plant City Community Church of the Nazarene, 2402 Mud Lake Road, Plant City, FL 33566. Viewing will begin at 10am and the service will follow at 11:30am. Interment will be at Lakeland Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Plant City Community Church of the Nazarene.
