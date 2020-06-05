DAVIDA (Dee) SHEERIN
DAVIDA (Dee) SHEERIN

WINTER HAVEN - Davida Sheerin, age 86, passed away May 30, 2020, born in Canaan, NH to Leroy and Eleanor Taylor.
She grew up with 4 siblings: Leroy, Patty, Ernest, & Beverly in Woburn, MA. She and husband Bill Sheerin relocated to Long Island, NY where they raised their four sons: Bill, Paul, Ed & Jim.
She worked at Pathmark Grocery until retiring. They enjoyed traveling and visiting Grandchildren.
Davida was proceeded in death by her husband, Bill of 59 years, and son Paul (Tammy). She is survived by sons: Bill (Kathy), Ed (Terry) and Jim (Kimberly). Grandmother of 7: Paul (Lynsey), Ephraim, Heather, Kate, James, Nickie, & Micah. 4 great grandchildren: Khloe, Lexie, Ezekiel, Myla. She resided in Winter Haven.
A service will held Monday, June 8 at Grace Lutheran Church, Winter Haven at 3:00pm.

Published in The Ledger from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
