DAWN M.
KEARNS
TARPON SPRINGS - Dawn M. Kearns was born in Brockton, Mass on October 2, 1966 and moved to Florida in 1988.
Dawn resided in Tarpon Springs, Florida. She died of heart attack at Lakeland Regional Hospital Sunday morning February 9, 2020.
Dawn graduated from St. Petersburg Community College with a degree in Nursing. She was a registered nurse and worked for Helen Ellis Memorial Hospital and most recently at Medical Center of Trinity for the past 28 years.
Dawn is survived by her mother and father, Joanne & Donald Kearns of Lakeland, brother, Keith Kearns of Clearwater and her late brother, John. Dawn had numerous cousins in Virginia, Massachusetts and Canada.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801. Funeral services will be Friday, February 14, 2020 at 2 pm at Heath Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Burial Park, 4620 US Highway 98 South, Lakeland, FL, 33812.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the in her name.
God Bless Dawn.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
