Chandler's Funeral Chapel
1425 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-3125
Wake
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Greater Refuge Church of Our Lord
1258 Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Avenue
Lakeland, FL
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Refuge Church of Our Lord
1258 Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Avenue
Lakeland, FL
DEA. CLARENCE "JUNEBUG" CHANDLER


1964 - 2019
DEA. CLARENCE "JUNEBUG" CHANDLER Obituary
DEA. CLARENCE 'JUNEBUG' CHANDLER, Jr.

LAKELAND - Dea. Clarence 'Junebug' Chandler Jr. passed away on November 15, 2019. He was born on October 15, 1964 in Lakeland, FL to the late Clarence Chandler Sr. & Mary (Gert) Chandler. He attended Kathleen Senior High School where he played football, basketball, and wrestled before receiving his diploma in 1982. He began his career at McDonald's and later became the Co-Manager for Wendys.
He leaves to cherish his memory to his beautiful mother: Mary G. Chandler Butler; loving and caring wife of 35 years: Angela Chandler; two sons: LaQuinton Chandler (Arlecia) and Clarence Chandler III (Seanquanee).
Wake will be Friday 5pm-7pm Saturday Nov. 23 2019 11 am; all services will be held at Greater Refuge Church of Our Lord, 1258 Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Avenue, Lakeland, FL.
Arrangements By: Chandler Funeral Home, Sarasota Fl (941-355-3125).
Published in Ledger from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
