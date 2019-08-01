|
|
DEAN ALBEN
SMITH, 62
LAKELAND - Dean Alben Smith 62, Lakeland, born 5/20/57 in Macon, GA; entered into eternal rest on 7/27/19.
Dean helped run his fathers business at Polk Batteries in Lakeland. He was also a care giver for his ill father for many years.
He is preceded in death by his father Dewey Smith and his mother Virigie (Vasner) Malik. Dean is survived by his sons Chad Smith and Kyle Smith; his daughters Jennifer Ward, Christy Ward, and Deanna Smith. He leaves behind eleven grandchildren, his best friend Brooke and four sisters: Laura, Robin, Linda, and Ann.
Friends and family are invited to attend a service held at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, 2425 W. Havendale Blvd. on Aug. 10 at 2:00 PM. Following the services Friends and family are Welcome to join us at his favorite place, Winners Circle for a Celebration of life. Dean was loved and will be dearly missed.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019