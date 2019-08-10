Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for DEAN DANIEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DEAN DANIEL


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DEAN DANIEL Obituary
DEAN
DANIEL, 93

AUBURNDALE - Dean Daniel, age 93, passed away on August 6, 2019 at his residence in Auburndale.
He was born on April 19, 1926 to James & Doshie Daniel in Winston County, Alabama. Dean was a resident of Florida for over 60 years and a Block Mason in the construction industry. He had many hobbies including hunting, poker, walking in the woods, NASCAR, football and watching old westerns.
He is preceded in death by: his wife: Jannie Daniel, parents, 4 brothers and 1 sister. Dean is survived by: son: James (Tracy) Daniel of Lexington, KY, daughters: Brenda Daniel of Auburndale, Kay (Bobby) Rohrer of Winter Haven, & Sheila (Dale) Guy of Auburndale, sisters: Dovey Dowdy & Helen Evans of Alabama, brother: Henry Liff (Margaret) Daniel of Alabama, 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren & 3 great-great-grand-children.
There will be a visitation for Dean on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Kersey Funeral Home 10:00am-11:00am. Funeral Service will start at 11:00am. Interment will be held at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DEAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kersey Funeral Home
Download Now