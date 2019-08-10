|
|
DEAN
DANIEL, 93
AUBURNDALE - Dean Daniel, age 93, passed away on August 6, 2019 at his residence in Auburndale.
He was born on April 19, 1926 to James & Doshie Daniel in Winston County, Alabama. Dean was a resident of Florida for over 60 years and a Block Mason in the construction industry. He had many hobbies including hunting, poker, walking in the woods, NASCAR, football and watching old westerns.
He is preceded in death by: his wife: Jannie Daniel, parents, 4 brothers and 1 sister. Dean is survived by: son: James (Tracy) Daniel of Lexington, KY, daughters: Brenda Daniel of Auburndale, Kay (Bobby) Rohrer of Winter Haven, & Sheila (Dale) Guy of Auburndale, sisters: Dovey Dowdy & Helen Evans of Alabama, brother: Henry Liff (Margaret) Daniel of Alabama, 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren & 3 great-great-grand-children.
There will be a visitation for Dean on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Kersey Funeral Home 10:00am-11:00am. Funeral Service will start at 11:00am. Interment will be held at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019