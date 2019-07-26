|
|
DEANNA
GURLEY, 50
LAKELAND - Deanna Gurley was granted her angel wings on July 12th, 2019, with her Mother, (her best friend) by her side; she took flight to that place called heaven, where all her dreams are now reality.
Her final days and months, were spent doing what she loved most; utilizing her talents as a writer, her love and compassion for others are best expressed through her fictional novel of a little Indian boy and his horse, Dakota. Nearing it's completion, the passion expressed in her heart's desire novel, can now be completed in heaven, and shared, with those who will greet her at heaven's door.
Some of those, are her father, Randy Gurley, and grandparents, George M. & Vera Gurley, Lakeland, Harmon & Venita Prine, of Bradley, and her niece, Kristen Ballew, Lakeland, and her daughter, Jessica Nicole LaFerrera, who slipped into eternity at birth.
Deanna is survived by her mother, Laura V. (Ginger) Hutchins and her sister, Donna Lee Ponder, along with her nephews, Aiden and Lyonell.
A memorial service commemorating the life of Deanna Gurley will be celebrated at Christ Memorial Baptist Church located at 2929 Hardin Combee Road in Lakeland, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Please join Ginger and friends for refreshments in the social hall immediately following.
Published in Ledger from July 26 to July 27, 2019