Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DEBBIE WALKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DEBBIE ANN WALKER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DEBBIE ANN WALKER Obituary
DEBBIE ANN
WALKER, 62

LAKELAND - Debbie Walker passed away on Wed, Oct 16, 2019. A lifelong Lakeland resident and well-known seamstress.
Debbie is preceded in death by her brothers Sylvester Warren and Linton Clayton. Survived by her parents, Clifford and Annie Clayton. Siblings: Cath-erine Smith, Robert (Carmela) Clayton, Chester (Doris) Clayton, Cynthia (Michael) Orduna, Gloria (Ron-ald) Coleman. Children: Deshebra Justice, Alton (Tierra) Walker, and Ivy (Clifford) McQueen. Grandchildren: Aidan Carbonell, Raymar Smith, Zaria Walker, Ce'kiyah Mc-Queen, and Jaxon Walker. In addition to several nieces, nephews and cousins. With special thanks to Melissa Campbell and Melvin Engram.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 26th @ 2 pm at 624 W 5TH St, Lakeland, FL.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DEBBIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.