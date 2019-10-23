|
|
DEBBIE ANN
WALKER, 62
LAKELAND - Debbie Walker passed away on Wed, Oct 16, 2019. A lifelong Lakeland resident and well-known seamstress.
Debbie is preceded in death by her brothers Sylvester Warren and Linton Clayton. Survived by her parents, Clifford and Annie Clayton. Siblings: Cath-erine Smith, Robert (Carmela) Clayton, Chester (Doris) Clayton, Cynthia (Michael) Orduna, Gloria (Ron-ald) Coleman. Children: Deshebra Justice, Alton (Tierra) Walker, and Ivy (Clifford) McQueen. Grandchildren: Aidan Carbonell, Raymar Smith, Zaria Walker, Ce'kiyah Mc-Queen, and Jaxon Walker. In addition to several nieces, nephews and cousins. With special thanks to Melissa Campbell and Melvin Engram.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 26th @ 2 pm at 624 W 5TH St, Lakeland, FL.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019