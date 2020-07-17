DEBBIE DEAL

HUDSON, 61



TRENTON - Debbie Deal Hudson, age 61, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 11th, 2020 at her home in Trenton, Florida.

She was born December 2, 1958, in Lake County Florida, to Paul and Betty Deal where she lived in Polk City for most of her life.

She was a 1976 graduate of Auburndale High School then worked as a nurse's aide before marrying Thomas Hudson. She had four wonderful children and spent her life being an amazing mother and homemaker. She was a strong believer of the Lord and studied her bible daily. She was an unforgettable person and had the ability to reach people in a deep positive way.

She is survived by her four children, Paul, Joey (Brandi) and Krystle Hudson, all of Polk City, Fl and Ericka Hudson of Trenton, Fl; her sister Charlene Holbrook of Auburndale, Fl; brother Thomas Brown of Tampa, Fl; and 9 grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to Green Pond Baptist Church, 5995 Green Pond Church Rd, Polk City, FL from 2pm-4pm on Friday, July 24, 2020 for her celebration of life.



