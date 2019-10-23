|
|
DEBORAH JUNE
WARD
WINTER HAVEN - An angel that began her earthly life on March 2, 1959 in Buffalo NY and was raised by Dalroy and Ardith Ward, was called home on October 13, 2019 after a battle with cancer.
She is survived by Daniel Marks, her life partner and father of her 3 children, Rachel Wilson (Jeff), IN, Jason Marks (Stephanie), FL and Daniel Marks (Ashley), MS. Debbie has 8 loving grandbabies and one more due any day. She also leaves behind her siblings Dalroy Ward, Jr. (Edie), MD, Brian Ward (Sally) Saudi, Beth Hileman (Greg), Fl.
Debbie will remain loved and remembered forever as she embarks on a new journey to be with her parents and granddaughter Mady-sen Marks in heaven.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Moffitt Cancer Center.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019