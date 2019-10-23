Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DEBORAH WARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DEBORAH JUNE WARD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DEBORAH JUNE WARD Obituary
DEBORAH JUNE
WARD

WINTER HAVEN - An angel that began her earthly life on March 2, 1959 in Buffalo NY and was raised by Dalroy and Ardith Ward, was called home on October 13, 2019 after a battle with cancer.
She is survived by Daniel Marks, her life partner and father of her 3 children, Rachel Wilson (Jeff), IN, Jason Marks (Stephanie), FL and Daniel Marks (Ashley), MS. Debbie has 8 loving grandbabies and one more due any day. She also leaves behind her siblings Dalroy Ward, Jr. (Edie), MD, Brian Ward (Sally) Saudi, Beth Hileman (Greg), Fl.
Debbie will remain loved and remembered forever as she embarks on a new journey to be with her parents and granddaughter Mady-sen Marks in heaven.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Moffitt Cancer Center.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DEBORAH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.