|
|
DEBORAH
KATHLEEN
FORD PERROW
LAKELAND - Deborah Kathleen Ford Perrow, 67, passed away June 27, 2019. Debbie was born May 10, 1952 in Newport News, VA, the third child of Dr. Zenas W. Ford, Jr. and his wife, Virginia.
After graduating from Ferguson High School in Newport News, she attended Meredith College in Raleigh, NC. Following Meredith, she entered the Duke School of Nursing, graduating Summa Cum Laude. After several years of practicing her nursing skills, she was accepted to Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, VA. Once she graduated medical school with a degree in pediatrics, she went on to do her residency at the Children's Hospital of the Kings Daughters, also in Norfolk. This was to include a fourth year as Chief Resident.
Upon finishing her residency, she went into private practice in Chesapeake, VA.
After several years of practice in Chesapeake, a decision was made in 2001 to move to Bartow, Florida. Then, after several years of practice in Bartow and Highland City, she retired due to health issues.
Known affectionately as Dr. Debbie, she was a lifelong caregiver to her pediatric patients around the world. From her private pediatric practices in Virginia and Florida to her volunteer care in the Dominican Republic, she was always providing compassionate care to those who needed it most, when they needed it most, with a full heart.
Debbie is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Burkely W. Perrow, USMC (Lakeland, FL) and four siblings: a brother, Zenas W. Ford III of Newport News, VA; 3 sisters, Amanda Ford of Cabin John, MD, Heather Ford of Newport News, VA, & Claudia Slaydon of Henrico, NC; along with many nieces & nephews and their children. She is preceded in death by her father Zenas Waldo Ford II, her mother Virginia Fern Young Ford and sister Jennifer, all of Newport News, VA.
Published in Ledger from July 9 to July 10, 2019