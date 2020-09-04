DEBRA 'DEBBIE' LYNN WOODY, 57
LAKE WALES - Debra 'Debbie' Lynn Woody, age 57, passed away Friday, August 28th, 2020 due to complications brought on by COVID-19 and pneumonia, surrounded by her 5 children. She was born July 11th, 1963 in Chicago Illinois to Frank and Shelby Barton.
Debbie was a natural-born leader and protector. She was fiercely loyal to her family and friends and was widely known for her loving nature and courageous disposition. Of all her joys and passions of life, she was the proudest of her five children and her nine grandchildren with Baby Easton due in December. She is fondly remembered as the cheerleader for every sports event, the most enthusiastic attendee at every performance and dance recital, the planner for every school year, the shoulder for every tear, and to every child and grandchild - the best mom and granny in the world.
Her warmth and love radiated out to her community and coworkers. Her role as an Employee Services Manager at The Groves Center in Lake Wales allowed her to truly connect with the people she worked with, improving their well-being while simultaneously bringing joy to every resident she encountered.
She was a living example of the Golden Rule and a constant reminder to love with reckless abandon. There was never a friend or stranger who was not greeted with a smile and impacted by her abundant joy.
Debra is survived by her parents Frank and Shelby Barton, her siblings Greg Barton, Lisa Senger, Rita Bowman, and Frankie Barton, her children Joshua Burkmier (Heather), Staci Coffman (Ryan) Robert Hitchcock (Matt), Jessica Oriend (Michael) and Matthew Flanery (Molly), her grandchildren, Robert Price, Trenton Price, Preston Price, Kinsley Oriend, Mason Flanery, Wade Coffman, Maci Flanery, Savannah Coffman and Easton Burkmier due in December.
Debbie's life is being celebrated in private by family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to https://www.copdfoundation.org/
give in honor or in memory of Debra Woody.
'Honor her for all that her hands have done'
Proverbs 31:31