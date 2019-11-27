|
|
DEBRA 'DEBBIE' THOMAS
SANFORD
LAKELAND - Debra 'Debbie' (Thomas) Sanford, 64, was born in Wauchula, FL, on January 17th, 1955 and passed away peacefully on November 23rd, 2019. She graduated from Hardee Senior High in 1973, and she currently resides in Lakeland, FL.
Debbie is survived by her daughter, Mikayla 'Kayla' Sanford, of Lakeland; her fiancé, Joseph 'Joe' Hickey of Lakeland; and Lacey Sanford Hickey, her beloved rescue dog, of Lakeland.
Debbie is also survived by her mother, Zella Warren, and her spouse, Vernon, of Wauchula. Her father, Edward Eugene 'Gene' Thomas (predeceased in April 2000), and Mary Alice Thomas, her stepmother, currently of Auburn, AL, her brother, Michael 'Mike' Thomas Sr., and his spouse Lisa, of Sebring, her sister, Janet 'Thomas' Beckham, and her spouse Dale Beckham Sr., of Wauchula, and her stepbrother, Henry Gibbs, and his spouse Diana, of Carrollton, GA.
Debbie is also survived by 13 nieces, nephews and any respective spouses, 21 grandnieces, nephews, and any respective spouses, and 3 great-grandnieces and nephews.
Debbie retired in 2015 from Troiano and Roberts, PA., where she worked for 19 years as the senior real estate assistant. Previously, Debbie was the sole owner of Advanced Title Services in Polk County. Debbie has been involved in the real estate and title industry since 1972.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Debbie's name to: Good Shepherd Hospice at 12470 Telecom Drive, Tampa, FL 33637 (also at www.chapters-health.org) and/or the at P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 (also at
).
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 11:00 am with services following at 12:00 pm at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801.
Interment will take place at Oak Hill Burial Park, 4620 US Highway 98 South, Lakeland, FL 33812.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019