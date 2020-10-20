1/
Debra Smith Wright
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DEBRA SMITH
WRIGHT
2/21/53 - 10/17/20

LAKELAND - Debra Smith Wright, a beloved educator and mother, whose legacy is the countless minds she opened and hearts she touched, transitioned on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. She was 67.
Born in 1953 to Eddie Lowe Smith and Essie Mae Jackson, Debra graduated from Lakeland High School in 1970 and Florida Memorial College in 1973. She went on to earn her master's and Specialist in Education Leadership from Rollins College in 1984.
Debra began her long and influential career in education as an elementary music teacher. She went on to serve as a principal, and in 2007, she retired as an education consultant. Even after her retirement, her dedication to the field endured, and she served as a Polk County School Board member.
Debra married Clint Wright in 1974. He preceded her on April 20, 2007. Debra has a host of relatives including her daughters Debra Wright Hudson (Marrio DeVaughn Hudson) and Ashlee Maree Wright, grand-daughter Victoria Maree Haggins, sisters Velma Colvin (deceased) Edna Lawrence and Diane Robinson.
Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 3 p.m. -6 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Bartow. The graveside memorial will take place at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, at Oak Hill Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Clint Wright Foundation, which will provide scholarships to students enrolled at Florida Memorial University. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 1486, Eagle Lake, Florida 33839.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
760 South 5th Avenue
Bartow, FL 33830
(863) 533-0366
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved