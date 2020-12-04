DELBERT G. SHELTON



WINTER HAVEN - Delbert G. Shelton of Winter Haven, FL, passed away Wednesday December 2, 2020. He was 76.

A native of Winter Haven, born to Wilbur & Evelyne Shelton. Delbert is survived by 2 children Sherri Bozeman (Bob), Gary Shelton (Jodi), his brother Wayne Shelton (Wilma), 3 grandchildren Audrey Coulter (Shane), Michael Weeks & Dalton Shelton (Molly) and 2 great grandchildren Caroline & Carley Coulter.

A celebration of life will be held for family & friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate any donations to Good Shepherd Hospice Auburndale, Fl.



