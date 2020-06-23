DELBERT S. EANNELLI
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DELBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DELBERT S.
EANNELLI, Jr., 85

LAKELAND - Delbert S. Eannelli, Jr., 85, of Lakeland, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Hospice Lakeland Hospice House.
Born June 27, 1934 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, he moved to Winter Haven in 1957 from Kenosha. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Winter Haven. Delbert was an entrepreneur and owned several businesses in his lifetime, lastly Eannelli's Hardware Store in Lake Alfred.
He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia and a daughter, Carol Bishop, both in 2014.
He is survived by: a daughter, Donna Wilson of Lakeland; two grandchildren, Melissa (Jared) Gutentag, and Jennifer (Jason) Martin; a great-grandson, Ean Gutentag; and a son-in-law, Steve Bishop.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 10:00 till 11:00am with a Rosary starting at 10:30. Graveside services will follow immediately at Rolling Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Winter Haven. Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved