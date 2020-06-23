DELBERT S.EANNELLI, Jr., 85LAKELAND - Delbert S. Eannelli, Jr., 85, of Lakeland, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Hospice Lakeland Hospice House.Born June 27, 1934 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, he moved to Winter Haven in 1957 from Kenosha. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Winter Haven. Delbert was an entrepreneur and owned several businesses in his lifetime, lastly Eannelli's Hardware Store in Lake Alfred.He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia and a daughter, Carol Bishop, both in 2014.He is survived by: a daughter, Donna Wilson of Lakeland; two grandchildren, Melissa (Jared) Gutentag, and Jennifer (Jason) Martin; a great-grandson, Ean Gutentag; and a son-in-law, Steve Bishop.The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 10:00 till 11:00am with a Rosary starting at 10:30. Graveside services will follow immediately at Rolling Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Winter Haven. Condolences may be sent at